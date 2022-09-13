International Criminal Court Should Reach Decision on Afghanistan

HRW: Delay in a critical International Criminal Court (ICC) ruling has protracted the wait of Afghans seeking some measure of justice for grave international crimes. In the 16 years since the court’s prosecutor first began considering potential cases in Afghanistan, the conflict in Afghanistan has been marked by a laundry list of war crimes and possible crimes against humanity. On August 26, the current prosecutor, Karim Khan, filed his office’s latest submission in favor of launching an investigation, arguing that the Taliban, who now control the country, “are not continuing, cannot continue and will not continue” relevant national justice efforts. It is crucial for justice in Afghanistan for the court’s judges to rule. Click here to read more (external link).