Ariana: President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday said during an event to mark National Soldiers’ Day that the international community has deprived Afghanistan of peace in the past 40 years. “International community deprived a nation… from peace, it is not acceptable, we want a dignified peace that people want and security forces want, peace is coming. Why is bloodshed continuing in the country? Is our blood not red? ” said Ghani. Click here to read more (external link).

Related