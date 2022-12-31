International Aid Money Pillaging by Taliban Goes Unnoticed, Reports FP

8am: “Tens of millions of dollars are flown into Kabul every week by the United States and the United Nations for distribution across the country as humanitarian catastrophe grips tighter with winter closing in. Sources inside and outside the country say much of the money never reaches those who need it,” according to a Foreign Policy report on Friday. Instead, “unknown quantities are stolen by the Taliban and diverted to their own causes, keeping supporters onside with handouts of cash and food and funding the private operations of senior leaders,” FP detailed. Click here to read more (external link).

