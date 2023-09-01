Internal Taliban Clash Erupts in Takhar Province; Two Fighters Killed

8am: Local sources in Takhar Province have reported a fatal clash resulting in the deaths of two Taliban fighters, with another wounded. This incident sheds light on simmering internal tensions within the group. The clash occurred on Thursday night, August 31st, within the confines of Qarildi village, situated in the Khaja Bahauddin district. It was rooted in disputes between two separate factions within the Taliban. This violent episode comes in the wake of a recent attack by Taliban fighters of Pashtun ethnicity on the residence of Nasrullah, a member of the Tajik ethnic group. In a separate but related development, just a few days earlier, an internal clash between two Taliban factions in the Farkhar district of Takhar Province claimed the life of one Taliban member, leaving five others wounded, all hailing from Kandahar. Click here to read more (external link).