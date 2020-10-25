Interim Govt ‘Only Solution’: Hekmatyar

Tolo News: Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, leader of the Hizb-e-Islami party, at a press conference on Sunday said that “the Taliban has not accepted the current government and an interim government is the only solution.” Hekmatyar, making comments about his recent trip to Pakistan, said that peace will come to Afghanistan and he will play his role in the peace process, adding that Pakistan has assured him that Islamabad will work “honestly” in the Afghan peace process. Click here to read more (external link).