Intelligence Head Wasiq Meets Deputy CIA Head in Doha: Source

Tolo News: The head of intelligence of the Islamic Emirate [Taliban], Abdul Haq Wasiq, met with the deputy head of the CIA, David Cohen, and US special envoy Thomas West, an Islamic Emirate source told TOLOnews. “The Taliban are struggling to prevent ISIS-K attacks, making them look feckless, particularly in Kabul,” said Beth Sanner, a former Deputy Director of National Intelligence who led Afghanistan analysis at the CIA. Sanner is also a CNN contributor. Click here to read more (external link).

