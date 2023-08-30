Institutional Purge Continues: Taliban Are Removing, Demoting or Coercively Transforming Employees in Selected Revenue Offices

8am: Sources continue to cite another motive behind the Taliban’s actions as the dismissal of non-Pashtun individuals and the relocation of “trustworthy” members of the group. A source added, “The goal in this regard is to move individuals deemed more trustworthy. It’s the path toward becoming a mafia-like accumulation of wealth. Specific individuals, perhaps in exchange for bribes, are hired, and are meant to be placed in key positions.” According to them, this process has been executed in many provinces previously, but it has recently commenced in the provinces of Panjshir, Kunduz, and Parwan. Meanwhile, sources in the provinces of Parwan and Kunduz also reveal that approximately 60% of employees from other ethnicities in these two provinces have been dismissed by the Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).