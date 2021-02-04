formats

Inside the Shadowy Militias Luring Unsuspecting Afghans to Fight, or Die

NYT: A network of shadowy power brokers and warlords, bankrolled by the Afghan government and the national police force, is luring disadvantaged people into joining militias, sometimes under false pretenses, out of a growing desperation to hold territory around highways in the country’s north, according to former militia members and local officials. Click here to read more (external link).

  1. After;
    almost twenty tortuous years;
    the
    coward invaders are
    still bogged ill
    down
    in
    murky
    quagmires across Afghanistan.
    =====
    ===
    =
    The
    goofy
    heads
    still have no
    idea whether how
    to
    deal with
    it- so; they keep hiring
    more snd more
    of
    stooges, badmahshahn and all other sorts
    of misfits
    from across
    the
    world, in an order
    to
    sustain
    their
    equilibrium
    across their boiling cauldron
    inside
    Afghanistan.

