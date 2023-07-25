formats

Indonesia Says Taliban Representatives Visited ‘Informally’

AFP: Representatives of Afghanistan’s Taliban government traveled to Indonesia earlier this month on an unofficial visit, the foreign ministry in Jakarta said Tuesday, despite Kabul saying they held meetings with politicians in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation. The Taliban administration that took back power in August 2021 is trying to shore up recognition of its rule across the Islamic world, including courting Indonesia to boost political and economic ties. Click here to read more (external link).

