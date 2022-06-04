India-Taliban Realpolitik Likely to Rattle Islamabad

Michael Hughes: Islamabad had waited patiently for more than two decades for the Taliban to recapture Kabul and ensure Afghanistan would serve as “strategic depth” if Pakistan needed territory and resources in a war against India. The Pakistanis assumed the Taliban regime would take a hostile posture toward New Delhi, especially given India’s past support for the Northern Alliance. Hence, one could imagine the shock registered in Islamabad this week upon learning that Afghanistan’s foreign ministry hosted a diplomatic delegation from India. Click here to read more.