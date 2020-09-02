formats

India, Pakistan Unlikely to Take Any Risks for Afghan Reconciliation

· 1 Comment

Michael Hughes: The road to peace in Afghanistan, whether anyone likes it or not, runs through Kashmir, Rawalpindi and Islamabad – and in that order. However, there are recent signs that elements within this chain may be willing to contribute to the advancement of reconciliation in Afghanistan. But are these signs legitimate or simply Michael Jordan head fakes designed to distract as the prime movers simply await the full exit of American troops? Click here to read more.

One thought on “India, Pakistan Unlikely to Take Any Risks for Afghan Reconciliation

  1. Why would they ?
    ===
    ==
    =
    *It is none
    of
    their damn business- nevertheless; they,
    all along,
    have had been actively collaborating
    with
    the invaders
    {((their former and present overlords))},
    the puppets and the
    parasitic
    camp-followers !
    *

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *