India is teaching the Taliban how to run an economy

Quartz: In its effort to stay engaged with the Taliban, India has invited officials of the Afghanistan government to attend a crash course on its culture, legislation, and business climate. The four-day virtual course, Immersing with Indian Thoughts, began yesterday (March 14). India’s ministry of external affairs has organized the course through the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode under the aegis of the India Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC), a bilateral assistance programme of the Indian government. Click here to read more (external link).