India has joined Afghan peace process at the right time, should engage Taliban directly: Hamid Karzai

Hamid Karzai

The Hindu: India should engage with the Taliban and fully support the peace process, says former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai. In an interview to The Hindu, Mr. Karzai, who remains involved in the process, spoke of his hopes from the Intra Afghan negotiations that began in Doha this month, and the future of Afghanistan as the US plans to pull out troops. Click here to read more (external link).

