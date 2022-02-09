Incoming CENTCOM chief warns of ‘reconstituting’ al-Qaeda and ISIS

Ariana: Lieutenant General Michael Kurilla, US President Joe Biden’s pick to be commander of Central Command, warned al-Qaeda and ISIS were “reconstituting” in a wide-ranging Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday. “One of the challenges is the threat to the homeland from al-Qaeda and ISIS. They are reconstituting. The Taliban (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) has not renounced al-Qaeda…CENTCOM chief While they have aspirations to attack the homeland, they do not have the capability yet. Additionally, we have the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan,” Kurilla told the Senate Armed Services Committee, Reuters reported. Click here to read more (external link).