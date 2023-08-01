Inclusive government in Afghanistan a top priority in upcoming Moscow talks: Russia

Khaama: The Russian President’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said on Monday that Russia perceives no progress regarding the inclusivity of the Taliban’s interim government in Afghanistan. The inclusion of the Taliban interim government will be the main topic of discussion at the forthcoming Moscow-format summit on Afghanistan, which will take place in Kazan on September 29, Kabulov said, as cited by Tass. “So far, we see no progress” in terms of the inclusive government in the country, “that is why we are going to meet and continue our work,” he added. Click here to read more (external link).

