In Proud Corners of Afghanistan, New Calls for Autonomy

NYT: In Panjshir, one of the last holdout regions against the Soviets and the Taliban, some would prefer to go their own way rather than support a government negotiating peace with the insurgency. Deputy head of the upper house of Parliament who represents Panjshir: “…don’t trust the government anymore.” Click here to read more (external link).

In Proud Corners of Afghanistan, New Calls for Autonomy

  6. The people
    of
    Punj-Shayr
    are
    the original inhabitants
    of
    the land- you
    would never be able
    to
    play your
    goofy ideas
    in
    there !
    *

