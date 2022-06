Aamaj: The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF) sending a video to Aamaj News claims that it has targeted an outpost of Taliban in Kapisa province, as a result three Taliban fighters killed. A senior member of NRF says that they launched the attack on an outpost of Taliban’s red unit in Sifatullah Khel village of Kohistan district of Kapisa. Click here to read more (external link).