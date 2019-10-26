In Afghanistan’s War and Peace, WhatsApp Delivers the Message

NYT: WhatsApp has proliferated in the highest echelons of the Afghan government — as well as among the Taliban. In the last five years, WhatsApp has become second only to Facebook as a way for Afghans to communicate with one another, and with the outside world. The app, which is owned by Facebook, has now also fully penetrated the highest echelons of the Afghan government and military. But American officials say that despite WhatsApp’s advertised “end-to-end” encryption, it is a security risk. Click here to read more (external link).