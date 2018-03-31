formats

In Afghanistan, U.S. military sprints to prove it can reverse insurgent tide

The Washington Post: Military leaders say the arrival of new troops and aircraft, along with a renewed mission to advise local operations more closely, will help reverse a Taliban resurgence that has exposed the fragility of the long American project in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).

One thought on “In Afghanistan, U.S. military sprints to prove it can reverse insurgent tide

  You are done- just give it up and leave the great people of Afghanistan alone !
    *****
    ***
    *
    YOU WILL NEVER WIN IN AFGHSNISTAN, MILITARILY- SO, MAKE IT EASY ON YOURSELVES AND ACT CIVILIZED LIKE NORMAL HUMAN BEINGS.

