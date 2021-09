Bernard-Henry Levi via The Globe and Mail: I maintain that the nobility, beauty and greatness of humanity belong, in this case, not to the conquerors but to the conquered. Not to the barbarians, but to Ahmad Massoud, whom I did not hesitate to praise last year in the presence of his commanders, saying that a young lion had emerged in Panjshir. Lions can lose battles, but they remain lions – and this one will win! Click here to read more (external link).