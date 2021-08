Thousands of Afghans have gathered in the streets and on rooftops in major cities for several nights to chant Allahu Akbar, or “God is the greatest.” The demonstrations are a spontaneous show of support for the nation’s security forces and an expression of defiance toward the Taliban as the extremists launch assaults across the country. The cry of Allahu Akbar is often heard from Islamist militants during an attack, but many Afghans want to reclaim the phrase in support of peace.

Related