Imran Khan Says ‘No One Can Predict’ Afghanistan’s Future

Imran Khan

Tolo News: “I’m afraid no one can predict which way things will go in Afghanistan right now,” Khan said in an interview on Der Spiegel on Oct. 30. “What I can say is that after Afghanistan, the country that wants peace most is Pakistan.” Click here to read more (external link).

2 thoughts on “Imran Khan Says ‘No One Can Predict’ Afghanistan’s Future

  1. A typical English-supported
    Pakistani leader
    who does not
    even care
    to
    talk about the outcomes
    of
    the
    real peace process and its prospects.
    ===
    ==
    =
    HE IS BASICALLY
    BACKING UP THE
    AMBIGUOUS
    APPROACH
    OF
    THE
    HEAVILY-INVOLVED
    ANGLO/US
    INVADERS- *NO DOUBT;
    FORMER
    COLONIAL MASTER
    OF
    PAKISTAN AND INFIA
    STILL CAN DICTATES
    POLITICS
    IN
    THE
    REGION !
    *

  2. Modi and Imran Khan;
    were both, bolstered and later were
    getting
    critically-important
    tacit support
    ((%100 sure))
    from
    the
    Anglo/US
    elite political establishments,
    even before they were elected- otherwise; they wouldn’t have made
    it to
    those two highest posts.
    ======================•====
    .
    That is why they are, slavishly supporting
    the
    destructive geopolitical positions
    of
    the invaders
    of
    Afghanistan.
    *

