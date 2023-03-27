Imran Khan Lobbies For Taliban’s Recognition, Asks The World To Recognize Them Before Asking For Human Rights

Khaama: Imran khan said that the Taliban would not respond to the world’s demands to respect human rights, including reversing bans on women’s education and work, unless the international community recognizes their government. However, when he was asked about Pakistan’s position on the recognition of the Taliban, he said, “If Pakistan is the first to grant recognition, the international pressure will become too much for us as we try to turn our economy around,” said Imran Khan in an interview with French media outlet Le Figaro. He also said that Pakistan would be isolated if it recognized the Taliban regime, “To be isolated by becoming the only state to recognize the Taliban regime would be the last thing we would want,” he added. Click here to read more (external link).