IFJ: ‘Arbitrary Detentions of Journalists’ Must Halt

Tolo News: “The Taliban must immediately halt their increasing attacks and arbitrary detentions of journalists and media workers in Afghanistan,” IFJ said in a report. According to an IFJ report, facing possible threats, almost 1,000 journalists have departed Afghanistan in the last year. “An estimated 1,000 journalists have fled the country since last August, with threats, harsh restrictions and economic collapse leading to mass closures of media outlets,” the report reads. Click here to read more (external link).