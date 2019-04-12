ICC Judges Reject Request For Probe Of Possible War Crimes In Afghanistan

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

April 12, 2019

The International Criminal Court has turned down a request made by the ICC prosecutor to open a probe into possible war crimes committed during the conflict in Afghanistan.

In its decision issued on April 12, the judges cited a lack of evidence and a poor outlook on state cooperation.

“The chamber hereby decides that an investigation into the situation in Afghanistan at this stage would not serve the interests of justice and accordingly rejects the request,” the decision said.

In November 2017, ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda asked judges to open an investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Afghan national security forces, Taliban and Haqqani network fighters, as well as U.S. forces and intelligence officials in Afghanistan since May 2003.

On April 5, Bensouda’s office said in a written statement that U.S authorities revoked her entry visa.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last month that Washington would revoke or deny visas to ICC staff seeking to investigate alleged war crimes and abuses committed by U.S. forces in Afghanistan or elsewhere.

The United States is among dozens of countries that have not ratified the Rome treaty that established the ICC in 2002.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP

