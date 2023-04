CNN: “They tried to choke and suffocate me by tying a plastic bag across my face, telling me to confess to working with the NRF,” he said. “But as I was never part of it, I didn’t confess … Then they hung me upside down, one time by my feet, another by my hands.” He added: “I screamed so loud, I blacked out because of the trauma.” Click here to read more about (external link).