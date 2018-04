Al Jazeera: Lashkar Gah residents started the hunger strike in a desperate call for peace between the government and the Taliban. “Early morning today [Sunday], members of the council visited our tents and sat with us promising that we will work together on a peace plan to present to the government and the Taliban,” Abdul Salam, a protester, told Al Jazeera. “We are hoping to come with a plan as soon as possible with the support of the Ulema,” Salam said. Click here to read more (external link).