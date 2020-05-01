Hundreds of Nations, Entities Endorse UN Global Ceasefire as Afghan War Escalates

Michael Hughes: The Taliban continuing attacks amid the coronavirus outbreak reveals not only a total disregard for life but a suicidal mentality given all of humanity’s real enemy is an invisible indiscriminate killer – it chooses no sides, sees no jersey colors.

An escalation in Taliban attacks comes just as the rest of the world is at least toying with the idea of reducing violence. On Thursday, April 30, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that hundreds of entities – from nation-states to rebel groups – have agreed to adhere to an international cessation of hostilities to help contain a pandemic that has killed over 233,000.

