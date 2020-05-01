formats

Hundreds of Nations, Entities Endorse UN Global Ceasefire as Afghan War Escalates

· 5 Comments

Antonio Guterres

Michael Hughes: The Taliban continuing attacks amid the coronavirus outbreak reveals not only a total disregard for life but a suicidal mentality given all of humanity’s real enemy is an invisible indiscriminate killer – it chooses no sides, sees no jersey colors.

An escalation in Taliban attacks comes just as the rest of the world is at least toying with the idea of reducing violence. On Thursday, April 30, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that hundreds of entities – from nation-states to rebel groups – have agreed to adhere to an international cessation of hostilities to help contain a pandemic that has killed over 233,000.

5 thoughts on “Hundreds of Nations, Entities Endorse UN Global Ceasefire as Afghan War Escalates

  1. *International
    hardcore
    war criminals
    are
    either busy escalating devastating
    warfares
    and/or
    jubilantly declaring bogus
    ceasefires- very smart !.

    Reply

  4. The
    global politics
    are increasing getting
    much more complex than you
    would ever be able
    to
    imagine and/or control
    anymore- goofy
    Indian leaders
    won’t be able
    to
    cut for *you either !

    Reply

  5. PRACTICING
    =====•••••••••
    *GENUINE
    RESPECT AND CIVILIZED
    BEHAVIOR
    MIGHT EVENTUALLY
    SAVE YOU ALL
    FROM
    THAT
    POISONOUS AND SINKING
    “QUAGMIRE”
    THAT YOU HAVE CAMPED ON.

    Reply

