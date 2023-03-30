Human Rights Violations Increased Exponentially in Afghanistan: Amnesty Intl

Khaama: Amnesty International expressed concerns in its annual report about restrictions on women’s rights, media freedom and freedom of expression in Afghanistan. “Restrictions on women’s rights, freedom of the media and freedom of expression increased exponentially,” the report said. “Institutions designed to support human rights were severely limited or shut down completely. Peaceful protesters faced arbitrary arrests, torture and enforced disappearance,” the report highlighted. The current harsh and suppressive policy will further promote poverty, unemployment, and extremism, which will lead to harbouring terrorists and threatening global peace and security, according to the Center for a New American Security (CNAS). Click here to read more (external link).

