Tolo News: “We are very concerned to hear that some of the women involved in the incident and in the event in Bamiyan may have been detained by the Taliban. This of course reminds everyone of the incident over months ago when the Taliban detained women protestors and denied having them in custody and held them in abusive conditions for several weeks,” said Heather Barr, associate director of the Women’s Rights Division at Human Rights Watch. Click here to read more (external link).