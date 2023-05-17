How Did the Illiterate Mullah from Kandahar Suddenly Become “Amir Al-Momineen”?

8am: The sudden appearance of Mullah Omar is due to many factors. Certainly, foreign and intelligence factors played an effective role in Mullah Omar’s growth, whereas other factors cannot be overlooked. During the two decades that he was the leader of the Taliban, legends were attributed to him to help him manage his organization without a headache. Although it is said that during Mullah Omar’s secret life after 2001, he was cut off from external events and did not have much control over the situation, he was certainly known as the spiritual leader of the Taliban until the last moments of his life and no one has the right to deviate from his orders. The strategists who brought the Taliban to the stage nearly thirty years ago had a clear understanding of Afghan society. They had realized that the country’s residents, due to ignorance and illiteracy, cultural poverty, lack of critical thinking, and restrictions on superstitions that spread in the name of religion, may easily fall prey to metaphysical legends and believe fake scenes. They knew that the people of Afghanistan can be manipulated by religious slogans and occult fairy tales. Click here to read more (external link).