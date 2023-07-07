How Afghanistan’s art degrees are disappearing

The Art Newspaper: Art degrees in Afghanistan are gradually disappearing from government-run institutions as Taliban’s restrictions deter students and scholars from entering higher education. Before the fundamentalist group’s takeover in August 2021, the fine arts faculty at Kabul University offered eight degrees and had more than 1,000 students. Today, however, only two degrees are on offer, with around 250 students attending—all of whom are men. The departments of music, sculpting, dramatic literature and photography were abruptly dissolved, and students were transferred to the remaining four departments: cinema, theatre, graphics and painting. Click here to read more (external link).