How Afghanistan political crisis derailed payments to war victims

INTL NYT: Under the compensation program, which remains heavily funded by international donors, the Afghan government pays roughly $1,300 for every civilian killed in action by Afghan, US or insurgent forces, and $650 per wounded. The payments had become one of the few forms of justice an Afghan family could hope for when caught in the crossfire. Even so, the payments were sparse, with families often not knowing how or where to press their claims. Now the payments are simply jammed up altogether, with no public explanation. Click here to read more (external link).

 

One thought on “How Afghanistan political crisis derailed payments to war victims

  1. *IT IS AN EXCUSE !
    ===============
    THE
    INTERNATIONAL WAR CRIMINALS
    DON’T ASSUME
    ANY KIND
    OF
    RESPONSIBILITY FOR IT- KICK THE
    DISEASED RATS
    OUT
    OF
    THE COUNTRY !
    *

