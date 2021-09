The Afghan national women’s handball team was ready to play in international championships this month, but they were blocked from traveling and competing by the Taliban’s de facto ban on women’s sports. The team’s captain, Homaira Barakzai, says she has been housebound in Kabul for the past month out of fear of reprisals. She spoke to RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi about her frustration at being barred from the tournament and a promising career in sports.