Tolo News: Female students in Herat in grades 7-12, who were allowed to participate in classes, were told to stay home as the Islamic Emirate closed secondary and high schools for the girls across Afghanistan. Herat was the only province where female students above the 6th grade were allowed to go to schools for the first and second day of the school year, but the schools’ doors were closed for them on daday-three. Click here to read more (external link).

