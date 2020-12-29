Herat Clerics: Taliban’s War Has No Islamic Basis

Tolo News: Religious scholars and influential clerics from Afghanistan’s western provinces on Tuesday said that the Taliban’s narrative of establishing an Islamic political system in Afghanistan should not obstruct the peace process in the country. “The war is no longer justified, it has no meaning now, we must surrender to peace. The war is imposed on us by others, we all know it, the entire nation know about it, no one supports this war, even the Taliban do not want it, because this war has been imposed on the Taliban too, the government does not support it as well,” said Mawlavi Khudadad Saleh, the head of Herat Clerical Council. Click here to read more (external link).