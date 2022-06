8am: The Taliban’s supreme leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada has recently appointed Mawlawi Abdul Ahad as the new Omari Suicide Corps Commander for its group, a spokesman for the Taliban governor in Helmand said. The Taliban suicide corps is one of the most important military units of the group, which has carried out deadly attacks in cities and public places for the last two decades. Click here to read more (external link).