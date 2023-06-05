Helmand farmers concerned about lack of water

Ariana: A number of farmers around Kajaki Dam in Helmand province say their agricultural land and gardens are drying up due to the lack of water. The farmers have called on the government to manage the Helmand River water so that water reaches their fields. “We are facing a water shortage. We are in dire need of water and we use a water pump. While the water is not enough for us, how can we give water to Iran?” asked Abdul Jabbar, a farmer in Helmand. “We can give water to Iran only if our water increases or if our dam stores enough water to meet our needs,” Shah Wali, another farmer in Helmand, said. This comes after Iran’s warnings last month about the lack of water from the Helmand River feeding into Iran. They accused the Islamic Emirate [Taliban] of blocking the water flow and of violating a 1973 water treaty. Click here to read more (external link).