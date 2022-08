M. Ashraf Haidari via The National Interest: On July 20, 2022, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) released a report on “Human Rights in Afghanistan: 16 August 2021 – 15 June 2022.” The ten-month report covers a wide range of ongoing human rights violations in the country since August 2021 when the Taliban, covertly supported by the Pakistani military, overthrew Afghanistan’s developing democracy and elected president. Click here to read more (external link).