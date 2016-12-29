Hekmatyar’s Son Calls Taliban, Other Militants Foreigners’ Slaves

Tolo News: Habiburrahman Hekmatyar, son of reconciled leader of Hizb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, at a gathering on Thursday termed the Taliban and other insurgent groups in the country slaves of foreigners. “Recently, these murderers and slaves are named as Khawarij in media, but I must say that they [Taliban] are worse than Khawarij,” Junior Hekmatyar said. The gathering commemorated the death of those killed in the Taliban attack on MP Mir Wali’s house last week. Click here to read more (external link).