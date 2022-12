Ariana: IEA [Taliban] last year nominated their current head of their political office in Qatar, Suhail Shaheen, as Afghanistan’s UN ambassador, but the seat is still held by Naseer Ahmad Fayeq, representative of the previous Afghan government. “If the United Nations couldn’t hand over the seat to the current government, could it not let it be empty,” Hekmatyar said in his weekly Friday sermon. He said that Fayeq represents only himself. Click here to read more (external link).