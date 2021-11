"Iran is trying to preclude recognition of Taliban."https://t.co/d9fCJUoaYi pic.twitter.com/1Za7DPLkUt — Aamaj News (@aamajnews24) November 7, 2021

Aamaj: The Hezb-e-Islami leader, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, says that Iran is trying to preclude recognition of Taliban, whilst China, Russia, Pakistan and some other nieghboring countries are willing to recognize the Taliban, but Iran to preclude this measure held a summit in Tehran.