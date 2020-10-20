Hekmatyar in Pakistan: ‘US Defeated in Afghanistan’

Tolo News: Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of the Hizb-e-Islami party, at an Islamabad press conference on Tuesday said that the United States has been “defeated in Afghanistan,” adding that Washington has “no choice except to leave the country.” Regarding the current peace process between the negotiating sides in Doha, Hekmatyar said that the current talks in Doha are between the team of the Arg (Presidential Palace) and the Taliban, stating that the Doha talks are not intra-Afghan talks. Click here to read more (external link).

