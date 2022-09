8am: Khaled Zadran, the spokesman of the Taliban security command in Kabul province, said that on Saturday night, September 10, a mine planted in a bicycle exploded near a Corolla car, injuring three people. It is reported that the explosion has taken place in the Pol-e-Khusk area of Dasht-e-Barch, a Hazara dominated area where the community’s bazar is located. Click here to read more (external link).