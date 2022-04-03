Heavy Clashes Between Taliban and NRF Forces: 3 Taliban Militants Killed and 5 Injured

8am: Armed clashes between National Resistance Front (NRF) Forces and Taliban militants in the Rokha district of Panjshir left 3 Taliban members killed 5 other fighters injured. According to Local eyewitnesses, a bridge, which was connecting the villages of Hesarak, Golzangar and Morshtan to the center of Rokha district, is exploded by National Resistance Front Forces. But National Resistance Front Forces have rejected the claims and have added that Taliban rebels have destroyed the bridge. Click here to read more (external link).

