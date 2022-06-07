Health ministry records massive spike in malnourished patients

Ariana: The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) public health ministry said 820,000 people, including mothers and children, have sought treatment for malnutrition so far this year. According to a video message by Javid Hajir, a spokesman for the ministry, 570,000 of them were children under the age of five. Hajir added that during this period, about 381,000 cases of severe malnutrition and 189,000 cases of moderate malnutrition have been registered throughout the country. Click here to read more (external link).