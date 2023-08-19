Health Consequences of Taliban Restrictions: Only 10% of Afghan Women Have Normal Mental State

8am: The findings of a study indicate that Taliban restrictions have subjected women to intensified pressures and various psychological problems. Over 320 women in 20 provinces were interviewed in this report, with more than 60% of them experiencing feelings of depression. According to the report, the mental health of 25% has been described as poor, while only 10% of women consider their mental state as normal. Based on the research findings, 70% of women have experienced various forms of violence, including physical, psychological, and sexual abuse. Click here to read more (external link).