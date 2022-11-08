Hazaras in Afghanistan are at risk of more mass killings

albawaba: The Taliban’s belief in Pashtun supremacy in Afghanistan and their disdain for practitioners of Shi’a Islam, whom they consider apostates, places Hazaras at critical risk of future ethnically motivated mass killings. The Taliban famously have a saying: ‘Tajiks to Tajikistan, Uzbeks to Uzbekistan, and Hazaras to goristan’ (cemetery in Pashto). This attitude has prevailed under the new Taliban government, despite the claims of their political wing in Jalalabad that they have become a more moderate, measured group than they were in the 1990s. Click here to read more (external link).