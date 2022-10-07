Hazaras fear a new genocide by the Taliban

Atalayar: The Hazara community, one of the ethnic groups in Afghanistan that have suffered the most persecution throughout its history, stands out in this regard. Life for the Hazaras has never been easy due to their differences with the rest of the Afghan communities, in particular with the Pashtuns, one of the main ethnic groups in the country. The Taliban, while condemning these attacks, do not investigate them. “Many see no difference between the Taliban and Daesh,” says Najafizada, who complains that the current regime has taken no practical steps to end discrimination and attacks. Click here to read more (external link).

