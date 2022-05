Aamaj: Former Director of National Directorate of Security, Rahmatullah Nabil, said that Hashmat Ghani brother of Afghanistan’s runaway president, Ashraf Ghani, met the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officials to discuss the return of Ghani to the country. He added that Hashmat Ghani in Pakistan met ISI officials to discuss the return of Ghani as a consultant for Taliban’s government. Click here to read more (external link).